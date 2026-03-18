Ryan Gosling ‘Project Hail Mary!' reaches ‘New Heights'

Taylor Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast is about to score a Hollywood touchdown.

In a playful post on X (formerly Twitter), the show teased its next guest with football lingo.

“Our next guest is liability at corner, but he knows a thing or two about a Hail Mary… RYAN GOSLING.”

It’s a headline‑grabbing booking, but not unprecedented.

New Heights has become a crossover stage where NFL culture meets Hollywood star power, previously welcoming actors and entertainers alongside athletes.

Ryan Gosling’s upcoming appearance on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast is timed to promote his latest film, Project Hail Mary.

The announcement instantly set social media buzzing.

Social media lit up with reactions.

Some joked about Travis Kelce’s “I’m Just Ken” moment at the Eras Tour, others celebrated the crossover of “two Kens in one episode.”

While a few skeptics noted the podcast’s shift toward star‑driven promotion.

For the unversed, Project Hail Mary is a 2026 sci‑fi adventure film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

It stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes up on a spacecraft with no memory and discovers he must save humanity.

It’s based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel and releases in the U.S. on March 20, 2026.