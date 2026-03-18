Timothee Chalamet fans react to ‘Dune: Part Three’ trailer

Timothée Chalamet fans are hoping for a fourth Oscar nomination after watching the American-French actor’s performance in the newly released teaser trailer for Dune: Part Three.

Chalamet, 30, himself as well as the official channels of the franchise finally dropped one of the most-awaited previews of the movie on the horizon.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune 3 first teaser unveiled on March 17, confirming the film adapted Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah.

The teaser opens with a tender, nostalgic exchange between Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and a pregnant Chani (Zendaya) discussing names for their future children: Ghanima if a girl and Leto if a boy.

The footage reveals a leap forward in time, showing an aged Paul dealing with the heavy burden of his role as Emperor and the consequences of his "holy war."

Robert Pattinson’s debut in the franchise featured him as the villainous Scytale, a shape-shifter from the Tleilaxu. He appears with a striking platinum-blonde buzz cut and matching eyebrows.

In a major surprise for fans, Jason Momoa is shown returning as Hayt, a "ghola" (clone) of his original character, Duncan Idaho.

The clip is anchored by an ominous voiceover from Paul, saying, "War feeds on itself. The more I fight, the more our enemies fight back... I’m not afraid to die, but I must not die... yet."

The teaser also features a tense moment where he asks his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), how his father handled such pressure. She pointedly responds, "Your father never started a war."

Dune: Part Three trailer: Fans' reaction

Flooding different social media platforms, one fan wrote under Chalamet’s Instagram post, “What an epic teaser trailer.”

Another added, “I have seen enough. It is time to give Timothée Chalamet his first Best Actor Oscar for Dune 3 next year.”

A social media user on X (formerly Twitter) lauded the director, commenting, “Denis meant it when he said he was cooking . Absolute cinema.”

Another admired says of the lead actor, “timothee's redemption arc.”

“GENERATIONAL MOVIE AND PERFORMANCE ON THE WAY,” third raved.

However, not everyone was happy with the 17-year leap as one wrote, “Unpopular opinion: The 17-year time jump for Dune 3 is a massive mistake.”

“Part of the horror of Alia in the books was a child with the mind of a Reverend Mother. Aging her up to Anya Taylor-Joy just makes her another standard fantasy character. Purists, back me up? #DunePartThree #DuneMessiah" they explained.

The upcoming film will conclude Villeneuve's planned trilogy and features an expanded ensemble, including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Anya Taylor-Joy as Paul’s adult sister, Alia.

Dune 3 is scheduled for a theatrical and IMAX release on December 18.