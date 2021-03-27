Justin Bieber's amazing love story with Hailey Baldwin

Pop star Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin for love in 2018. The fans of the lovebirds are excited to know about them as the super famous couple have an interesting romantic story to unfold.



The perfect celebrity couple seems they are made for each other as shown in the way the Biebs voices his love for his better half.

It started in 2009 when 12-year-old Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin took her to a Justin Bieber fan event. She was not a bit crazy for the pop singer at the moment, according to Insider. Then in 2011, Hailey met Bieber again at one of his events. About the meeting, Hailey was quoted by Vogue as saying that she found the singer "attractive" and that was it.

She had said, "I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years, we had a weird age gap." However, the girl was not excited about her meet up with the pop idol.

The story of Justin Bieber's side was quoted by PopSugar, "She did not want to be there. For most young girls back in the day, it was like, 'Let's go see Justin Bieber. Tight.' She got there and her eyes were closed . . . She didn't care at all."

Then, 2016 witnessed Justin Bieber dating Sofia Richie, according to Elle. Hailey's take about this time was: "There was a time when our lives seemed to be going in very different directions. I actually think—now that I look back at it being married—that it was a good thing for the two of us, very healthy.”

Then, things change with the stars dating again. Hailey was happy to be just friends with Justin Bieber but he said, "We’re not going to be friends." It was to Hailey's delight to see that he had changed since she last saw him. "He had grown up so much. I was actually shocked. I think I had grown up a lot, too. He was somebody I’d always cared about so deeply and loved very deeply. Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it," according to her.

The lovebirds slowly drew near each other emotionally until it was 2018 when they announced their engagement. Billboard reported the lovers entered the wedlock at a courthouse in NYC in September of that year.

In September 2019, they held their wedding in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Hailey said about how it happened, "We wanted to move in together, and we didn't believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married. Moving in together and living together, and getting to share space with each other and just keep learning more about each other, just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married."

A post by Justin Bieber demonstrates that how understanding he is becoming of what Hailey Baldwin says or does. The post also indicates Hailey's influence on him. In his post on Instagram for International Women's Day, he said she has taught him to be empathetic. He wrote, "I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face."



