Paresh Rawal contracts COVID-19 days after getting vaccinated

Paresh Rawal asked people who came into contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal tested positive for coronavirus, days after taking the vaccine shot.

The Hera Pheri star took to share the news with his fans, asking people who came into contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested”, Rawal tweeted.



The actor took the first dose of his vaccine earlier this month, on March 9. He had posted a picture of himself striking a victory sign while getting the vaccine.

Earlier this week, actors like Rohit Saraf, R Madhavan, Milind Soman, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan contracted the virus.