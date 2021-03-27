Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Meghan's interview was the 'final nail' for Kate Middleton: 'She burned all her bridges'

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's rift has been making headlines since her and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding. 

Following the statements made by the Duchess of Sussex about her fallout with her sister-in-law, sources have claimed that Kate will never forgive the former actor for what she and Prince Harry said about her.

In an interview with Us Weekly, an insider said: “She’ll never forgive Meghan for throwing shade at her. The interview was the final nail, its over.”

"Meghan burned all of her bridges and Kate has no interest in speaking to her,” they added.

A second source said: “They [Kate and Meghan] were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.”

“Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time,” the grapevine said. 

