Saturday Mar 27 2021
Chrissy Teigen speaks out on the surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Chrissy Teigen criticized all the politicians who initially referred to COVID-19 as 'the China virus'

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is speaking out against the rising hate crimes against Asian American in the US.

During her recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the fashion icon criticized all the politicians who initially referred to COVID-19 as “the China virus.”

"I think we just came out of a long line of politicians that put a target on Asian people's backs by calling it 'the China virus,” she said.

"I automatically think of when my mom's without me, how do people look at her? How do people treat her? A lot of mothers and fathers are being targeted around the country and it's so obvious to me what the motive is,” she said.

“It doesn't seem to be obvious to the politicians out there that are saying, 'We're not quite sure of the motive.' But I think we know what it is,” Teigen added.

"If people can just reach out in any way to support the Asian American community, AAPI in general,” she said.

"There's Stop AAPI Hate, which is a wonderful organization to donate to, and an organization called 18 Million Rising is really incredible. It's little things like supporting Asian-owned businesses around you, supporting your local Chinatown,” she added. 

