PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh speaks to media. Photo: File
  • PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail.
  • He was arrested on February 16 for interfering in an anti-encroachment operation in Karachi’s Memon Goth and bringing weapons to a polling station during Malir by-elections.
  • Sheikh was released after bail was granted by the Sindh High Court in both cases earlier this week.

KARACHI: Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released on bail after spending two months in jail.

Sheikh was released after bail was granted by the Sindh High Court in two cases. He had been ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.

After his release, Sheikh said he would first go to the jail to meet his workers. He said that four of his workers were still in jail and he would meet them.

Read more: PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested amid by-polls in Karachi's PS-88

On February 16, the PTI leader was arrested for bringing weapons to the by-elections in Karachi and for interfering with an operation against encroachments.

The case related to the PS 88 by-elections was registered over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between PPP and PTI workers. The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions were included.

The other case related to the disruption he caused in an anti-encroachment drive at a Karachi farmhouse.

