Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, that also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, after one year.



The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared lovely photos from the set of Atrangi Re and wrote “That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad”

Directed by Aanand Rai, the is a cross-cultural love story and features Sara Ali Khan in a double role.

Sara further said, “Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team.”

She also thanked co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.



“@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots.”

“And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir.”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar also confirmed that it was the last day of Atrangi Re.

He tweeted, “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.”

The film will be released in August this year.