pakistan
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Police register first FIR for not wearing a mask against Lahore man

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

GeoNews screengrab. (Representational Image)
  • For the first time, First Hand Information Report (FIR) is registered over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)s.
  • A case is registered against Muhammad Javed for not wearing a mask in Islampura police station.
  • According to police, the FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Punjab Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020.

LAHORE: For the first time, an FIR was registered over the violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)s, Jang reported on Sunday.

A case was registered against Muhammad Javed for not wearing a mask by police at the Islampura police station.

The FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Punjab Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020.

Read more: For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Muhammad Dogar said action would be taken against those who violate SOPs under the provincial government's zero-tolerance policy.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman said those who do not wear masks will be apprehended and locked up in the police station. 

He said a case will be registered against the offender for not wearing a mask and he can face up to six months in jail.

As cases of the novel coronavirus surge across the province and in Pakistan, the Punjab government is considering a complete lockdown in the province, while smart lockdowns have already been implemented in 27 more areas of Lahore.

The third wave of the coronavirus continues to ring alarm bells for Pakistan as 4,767 new cases of the virus were reported across the country on Sunday in a single day.

Fifty-seven more people died from the virus while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday, according to figures obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). 

