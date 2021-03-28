Fight against coronavirus: Asad Umar calls upon national leadership to join hands with govt

Can't connect right now! retry
Minister for Development and Planning Asad Umar addressing a press conference. Photo: Youtube/SCREENGRAB/File
  • Asad Umar calls upon political, social leaders, and media to join hands to curb the virus in Pakistan.
  • NCOC chief says major reason behind rising trend of the coronavirus in Pakistan is the new UK variant.
  • Umar urges people to take care of themselves and their families. 

Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has called upon Pakistan's political, social leaders, and the media to join hands to fight the coronavirus.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the minister said it is time to show the world, as a nation, that Pakistan can limit the spread of the disease before it starts affecting the masses' livelihoods.

We will have to combat the pandemic once again by taking timely steps to save people from unemployment and avoid further restrictions, the NCOC chief stressed.

Read more: Asad Umar warns of stricter restrictions if coronavirus situation doesn’t improve

He also pointed out the major reason behind the rising trend of coronavirus across the county is the new UK variant that has not only affected Pakistan but the entire region.

Warning that callousness towards compliance with coronavirus SOPs can lead us to endangering lives, Umar urged people to take care of themselves and their families and friends by adopting preventive measures.

The NCOC meeting was attended by the chief secretaries of the four provinces.

