Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently sat down and had a candid conversation regarding the origin of his fascination with the Punjabi film and music industry.

The actor opened up during his interview with the Times of India and claimed, "Like my film roles, I look to do something serious and meaningful. Punjabi music industry and its talented people have proved that it has a huge potential."

For those unversed, Siddiqui recently starred in his very first music video enterprise with actress-singer Sunanda Sharma and is looking to dipping his feet into the area even more so in the future. 

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo
Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi attend Strings concert in throwback video

Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi attend Strings concert in throwback video
Shilpa Shetty touches on the secret to perfect work-life balance

Shilpa Shetty touches on the secret to perfect work-life balance
Atif Aslam pens touching note for his 'queen' on wedding anniversary

Atif Aslam pens touching note for his 'queen' on wedding anniversary
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s video enjoying quality time with daughter goes viral

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s video enjoying quality time with daughter goes viral
Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal says she is experiencing most beautiful phase of her life

Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal says she is experiencing most beautiful phase of her life
Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Atrangi Re’, thanks Akshay Kumar and Dhanush
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan drops jaws in latest stunning beach photo
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies
Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin

Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman prays for Haseena Moin
Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut

Danyal Zafar touches on his ‘Tana Bana’ series debut
Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now, confirms his uncle Randhir Kapoor

Latest

view all