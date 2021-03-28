Jennifer Lopez issues warning to Alex Rodriguez over breakup rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship troubles have been plastered all over social media and a new source has come forward to shine some light on all the rumors setting social media ablaze.

The insider explained to Fox News that JLo started the entire idea and admitted that "It was a test to see if A-Rod was really committed to the future of their relationship.”

Furthermore, the source also claimed JLo left the entire scuffle on Rodriquez’s shoulder as she is currently in the Dominican Republic shooting her new film Shotgun Wedding.

"Look – [Lopez] is busy shooting a movie," the insider claimed. "So she couldn’t go into damage control over headlines she had no hand in producing.”

“So, she basically told Alex to ‘fix it’ and that’s when we started seeing Alex out front in the public declaring that he was not single and was still with her.”