Katie Price teases 'something exciting' despite health and vaping worries

This comes after reports that Katie is planning a surprise bid for the Christmas number one

Katie Price looked uplifted by the festive spirit as she wore a Santa costume, but her noticeable weight loss remains a point of concern for her millions of fans.

The former glamour model, 47, showcased her multiple tattoos in a Christmas minidress paired with a matching Santa hat and white fishnet tights.

Despite the worrying weight loss, Katie appeared upbeat in her new sizzling photos as she posed on her wooden staircase at home. Alongside a microphone emoji, she teased: 'Something exciting coming soon.'

This comes after reports that Katie is planning a surprise bid for the Christmas number one spot following the release of her song, Best Of Me, earlier this year.

It also follows fresh concerns for her health after she admitted she is addicted to vaping in a recent social media post.

Katie has reportedly struggled to quit vaping. She was previously spotted using a vape on a train last year and was seen puffing on one during her live tour with friend Kerry Katona.

A source told The Mirror: 'Katie needs to stop for health reasons, obviously, her family members have been very worried.

'But she's so stressed and it vaping is simply her way of releasing that stress. It's also very addictive and as we know, Katie's got a very addictive personality.'

The reality star has also faced several health scares this year. In September, she was rushed to hospital after accidently stabbing herself while cooking a curry.