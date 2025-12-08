'Aladdin' star Naomi Scott shocks fans with childhood unexpected confession

Naomi Scott, iconic star who is best known for her roles in Aladdin and Charlie’s Angles, recently surprised her fans when she revealed her first celebrity crush was an animated character.

During an interview on Hits Radio, the 32-year-old actress said that Robin Hood, the fox from Disney’s 1973 film, captured her heart as a child.

Many fans were shocked to know that the Disney character, not Aladdin, has been her early crush.

Scott further admitted that she also liked the animated Aladdin, but Robin Hood remained her top pick.

However, the Eternal Return star also shared other iconic and memorable crushes in the same interview, recalling being captivated by Mos Def in Alicia Keys’s music video for You Don’t Know My Name.

Scott opened up about the heartfelt moment vividly, saying: “He just like comes with his little hat into the cafe and I was just like, ‘Ah, love him.’”

She also remembered having a crush on Rick Gonzalez, who played Timo Cruz in the movie Coach Carter.

She further talked about a scene where his character delivers the line, “Our deepest fear is not that we’re inadequate.”

For the unversed, the actress is married to an English footballer Jordan Spence since June 2014. The couple met at church when she was 16 and dated for four years before tying the knot.

Recently, Naomi received praise for her work in the horror sequel Smile 2 and appeared in the 2025 film Eternal Return, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She also produced the movie and she is currently filming the comedy Wizards! alongside Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski.