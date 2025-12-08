'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown spotted in family outing

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi step out with daughter

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi were spotted sharing a tender family moment while keeping their child’s identity private.

The 21-year-old along with her 23-year-old partner were pictured enjoying a relaxed stroll through downtown Manhattan.

They cradled their baby daughter and looking every bit the picture of new parenthood.

Brown bundled up against the winter chill in an oversized puffer coat, with her daughter tucked safely in a carrier beneath.

Son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi walked hand-in-hand with her, smiling warmly before leaning in for a kiss.

The recent outing came just a few months after the couple revealed they had adopted their daughter over the summer.

In a joint statement, they described the experience as a ‘beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy'.

It is pertinent to note that Brown kept face of her kid covered, intentionally hiding her identity.

The famed Eleven has spoken openly about her desire to protect her child’s identity until she is old enough to decide for herself.

“For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” she told British Vogue.