Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher having trouble in their marriage?

Mila Kunis may be feeling neglected amid husband Ashton Kutcher’s busy life.

The Two and a Half Men star has mostly parted himself from Hollywood as he has been investing more time in the business world.

A source mentioned, “Ashton’s focus is on the tech world. He’s kind of lost interest in Hollywood.”

The 47-year-old actor has invested himself so much in the tech world that he has no time for even friends he had known for many years.

“These are people they’ve known for years and suddenly Ashton doesn’t have time for them. All his energy is tied up with these investments and befriending these tech bros.”

According to a source, Ashton is having difficulty in taking out time for friends and family. “There’s little time for socializing.”

That 70s show star has his fingers tied up in so many pies, and Mila is kind of feeling “isolated”, but she “doesn’t want to give up her life in Los Angeles or her career.”

Presently, they both “are on two very different paths, but that’s something they need to figure out, which is going to be tough”, reported Star Magazine.

Ashton and Mila tied the knot in 2015. The couple share two children; daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood.