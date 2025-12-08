Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban ignite Hollywood romance rumours with recent outing

Hollywood icons Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban have recently got fans talking after rumours about a possible romance between them started swirling.

The pop star and the country singer were recently seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company at a Los Angeles charity event, and people noticed their chemistry right away.

Neither Jennifer nor Keith have confirmed anything about their romance rumours but insiders said that the two have been spending more time together lately.

The 55-year-old singer and actress and 56-year-old country singer have high-profile past relationships, which makes every public sighting spark curiosity.

The Unstoppable actress has previously been married to Hollywood’s biggest names Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck, while Keith has been married to Oscar-winning star Nicole Kidman since 2006.

However, fans and insiders quickly jumped online to share their excitement on the viral meetup between the two stars.

Many pointed to past music and charity events where the pair seemed close and the way they looked at each other recently only fueled the gossip.

Observers also noted their laughter, casual touches and how natural they seemed together.

Moreover, entertainment experts said that the rumours make sense because both Lopez and Urban value family and share a deep love for music.

Even though no one has been seen on an actual date, their public appearances highlighted strong bond, if it’s romantic or a close friendship.

For now, fans are eagerly watching every move of Jennifer and Keith, hoping to see if Hollywood’s newest buzz-worthy duo is just friends or if this could turn into something more.