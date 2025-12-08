Amanda Holden celebrates festive season with 'Cutting It' cast reunion

Amanda shared a sweet photo of the group enjoying a girls' weekend away

Amanda Holden looked radiant and in her element as she posed with her Cutting It co-stars for their annual festive get-together.

Amanda, who played Mia Bevan on the show, shared a sweet photo of the group enjoying a girls' weekend away. 'I couldn't live without them,' Amanda wrote.

The group included Sarah Parish, 57, who starred as Cutting It lead character Allie Henshall, Angela Griifin, 49, who appeared as beautician Darcey Henshall and Lucy Gaskell, 45, who played Ruby Ferris.

Meanwhile, ITV's Britain's Got Talent (BGT), judge Amanda's long-time friends Tamzin Outhwaite and Nicola Stephenson also joined the festivities.

Amanda added:

'This is gonna be the first of many photos and videos! This is our annual Xmas weekend way together! My friendship with these girls spans over 30years. I couldn’t live without them.

'Lots of laughter, food and of course wine. . Not Forgetting some very brilliant new dance moves! @hankshouse.co is the most insane house!

'We have never stayed anywhere like it and cancelled all dinner plans because we just didn’t see the point going anywhere else. We are all wearing matching pyjamas from.@theirnibs.'

Meanwhile, Angela Griffin also reposted the same picture on her social media handle.