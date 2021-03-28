Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Ashfaq Hussain-led PFF resumes National Women Football Championship

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Pakistan's mid-fielder Zulfia Nazir kicks the football during a game in Karachi, Pakistan, March 9, 2021. — Geo.tv/Provided by Author

KARACHI: A day after the Pakistan Football Federation normalisation committee cancelled the National Women Football Championship, the rival Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led group has announced it is restoring the tournament.

The 13th edition of the championship was called off by the PFF normalisation committee after it was allegedly thrown out from PFF offices in Lahore by Shah and his group.

Following the development, the normalisation committee, in a short message, had announced late Saturday night it is cancelling the tournament, leaving players disappointed ahead of the Quarter Finals.

However, the Shah-led group said later that it will continue the championship as planned. It also announced a 13-member local organising committee for the matches.

Raheela Zarmeen, who is also working as director women development with the normalisation committee, was included as tournament director in the newly appointed committee.

“I won't get any personal benefit with all this; it's just that a women's football championship will continue. I don't want the political scenario to affect the game. I always had one aim and that was to promote women's football,” Raheela told Geo.tv.

It is worth mentioning that the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) do not endorse Ashfaq Hussain as president of PFF and any activity under the body will have no approval from the global body.


