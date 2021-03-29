‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser visited the sets of famous Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kuruluş Osman and met the production team and the lead actor Burak Özçivit.



Qaiser also held a meeting with Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsi and other characters on the sets of Kurulus: Osman.

The photos were shared on the official Facebook page of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the official Instagram of Kurulus: Osman.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the production team of Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman will be visiting Pakistan after Eid.

The report further says that during the meeting, Asad Qaiser and Turkish screenwriter Mehmet Bozdağ agreed to Pakistan-Turkey’s joint venture for the production of a new drama.