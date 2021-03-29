Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser visited the sets of famous Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kuruluş Osman and met the production team and the lead actor Burak Özçivit.

Qaiser also held a meeting with Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsi and other characters on the sets of Kurulus: Osman.

The photos were shared on the official Facebook page of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the official Instagram of Kurulus: Osman.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the production team of Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman will be visiting Pakistan after Eid.

The report further says that during the meeting, Asad Qaiser and Turkish screenwriter Mehmet Bozdağ agreed to Pakistan-Turkey’s joint venture for the production of a new drama. 

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch

Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch
‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan
Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi

Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi
'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19
Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19
Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music
Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Latest

view all