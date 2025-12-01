 
Geo News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finds love again, ties knot with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops dreamy images of her wedding on social media

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finds love again, ties knot with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally tied the knot again following her divorce with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Taking it to Instagram, Prabhu left her fans surprised by dropping her marriage photos with the Go Goa Gone director.

Fans have been expressing their feelings over this wonderful news as they are extremely happy for Samantha on finding love again considering her past experience. 

One of them wrote, "I don't know but this feels so personal and good to see you move on and happy."

"Wholesome and beautiful! Congratulations, Sam", wrote another.

The Citadel actress, after sparking dating rumours in 2015, tied the knot with Naga in 2017. The former couple announced their separation and subsequent divorce in 2021.

Samantha was madly in love with Naga and the split affected her deeply. She slipped into severe depression after her divorce.

But her days of suffering end as she found companionship again with Raj. 

