Pakistan Idol ‘has completely changed my life', says Romaisa Tariq

Romaisa Tariq performs during an episode of Pakistan Idol. — Reporter

KARACHI: Romaisa Tariq, a Lahore-based contestant who has made it to the Top 16 of Pakistan Idol, says the show has completely transformed her life.

“People recognise me everywhere now,” she shared, adding that she has received no formal music training. “My sister encouraged me to keep singing after hearing me,” she said in an interview with Geo and Jang.

Romaisa’s rendition of the folk classic “Laung Gawacha” during her performance went viral on social media, catapulting her to nationwide popularity.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of London. Recalling the moment she discovered her newfound fame, Romaisa said she was out dining with friends when she learned that her performance had taken the internet by storm.

In her spare time, she practices by playing the guitar. Alongside singing, Romaisa is also a successful social media influencer who enjoys creating videos with friends and dining out.

Her mother shared that the family belongs to a Pashtun household, where singing is traditionally discouraged.

“But I will never allow anything to stand in the way of my daughter’s dreams,” she affirmed. Romaisa praised the backstage environment of Pakistan Idol, saying all contestants support one another and the atmosphere is friendly.

As she prepares for the upcoming rounds, she has assigned voting responsibilities to a long list of friends and says she is fully ready for the tough competition ahead.

The new episode of Pakistan Idol will air at 8 pm today on Geo TV.