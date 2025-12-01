Pakistan Idol: Aryan Bhatti secures place among top 16 contestants

Aryan Naveed Bhatti, a young singer from Bahawalpur, performs during Pakistan Idol 2025. — Geo News

KARACHI: Aryan Naveed Bhatti, a talented young singer from Bahawalpur, has secured a place among the Top 16 contestants of Pakistan Idol 2025, owing to his relentless hard work, melodious voice, and the prayers of his parents.

After completing the competition rounds in Karachi, Aryan received a heartwarming welcome on his return home, where neighbours celebrated his achievement with the beat of dhol — a gesture that reflected not just his family’s pride but the joy of the entire community.

Speaking to Geo News, Aryan shared that he has set up a small music studio at home to pursue his dreams.

He said that every step of his journey is preserved there as a cherished memory. “Hard work is essential in everything. With my parents’ prayers and my own effort, I will try my best to win Pakistan Idol,” he added.

Aryan’s father said that his son had always dreamed of making a name for himself and never gave up despite difficult circumstances. “He truly deserves the reward for his hard work,” he remarked.

His mother added that Aryan owes much of his progress to his father, who took him to auditions and supported him throughout. “Whatever he has learned, he learned from his father,” she said.

Upon arriving at college, Aryan was warmly welcomed by his friends and teachers. His Teachers described him as an exceptionally talented and hardworking student who is destined to make Pakistan proud.

“Just as he excels in academics, we pray he shines in music as well,” they said. His classmates shared that Aryan is a helpful, kind-hearted boy who treats everyone with respect.