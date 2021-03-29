Can't connect right now! retry
Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Azeem Khan was accused of sexual harassment not long after he announced his engagement to Saba Qamar

Pakistani superstar Saba Qamar and her fiancé and entrepreneur Azeem Khan have addressed the controversy surrounding the sexual harassment claims placed against the latter. 

Khan officially broke his silence on the allegations in a video message posted on Instagram and denied the accusations while his ladylove jumped to support him. 

“I really want to thank all of you for showing immense love and support from last two days. There were some people who said strange things and I really wanted to reply them through a video message," he said. 

“I only want to say one thing, what is the point of uploading statues on social media. Let’s come through a proper channel,” Khan claimed, adding: “I don’t care about Saba’s past, neither does she care about mine."

“I don’t understand that why people make false accusations without knowing the fact and reality. You are ruining someone’s life just for fame. Our intentions are to purely settle down our relationship in a proper way which is ‘Nikkah’. Such people should be ashamed on what they are doing," he said. 

“I don’t care about Saba’s past, she doesn’t care about my past, the thing which matters us is our future. Trust me we don’t care what people are saying. You are putting an effort which will not led you to any point. I hope that people will understand what I said and they will not waste their time now in spreading false news," he continued. 

Reacting to the controversy, the actor dropped a comment underneath his post, saying: "I trust you!" with a heart emoticon. 

Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a woman not long after he announced his engagement to Qamar.

The accuser penned a letter for the Hindi Medium actor and wrote: “I am one of those women he needlessly dragged all across social media. For what? A few likes and views?”

“His posts led to multiple messages in my inbox from guys telling me they will find me and they will rape me or kill me. We won’t stand by women who stand by men like these,” she added. 

