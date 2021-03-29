Can't connect right now! retry
Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Indian superstar Akshay Kumar has urged his fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic for safety of their loved ones.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and asked his fans for this favour.

He tweeted, “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones” with a folded hands emoticon.

Akshay also wished his fans a very Happy Holi.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Holi”.

Meanwhile, the actor celebrated the festival of colours with family at home and shared adorable picture with daughter Nitara Kumar on Twitter.

He said “No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you”

