Faisalabad Police arrest stepfather for allegedly raping, murdering 5-year-old

Police say stepfather confessed to raping, murdering 5-year-old stepdaughter

FAISALABAD: Police on Monday arrested the stepfather of a five-year-old on charges of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl.

The girl was found murdered in the city a couple of days ago, with a subsequent postmortem report stating she was subjected to sexual violence before the murder.

The report had said the girl was choked to death. Cuts from a sharp object were also found on her body.

Police said it took the victim's stepfather into custody on suspicion of his involvement and during the course of the interrogation, the suspect revealed he had raped and murdered the child.

