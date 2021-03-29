Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Faisalabad Police arrest stepfather for allegedly raping, murdering 5-year-old

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

  • Police say stepfather confessed to raping, murdering 5-year-old stepdaughter
  • Girl was found murdered a few days ago
  • Postmortem report had confirmed she was subjected to sexual violence

FAISALABAD: Police on Monday arrested the stepfather of a five-year-old on charges of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl. 

The girl was found murdered in the city a couple of days ago, with a subsequent postmortem report stating she was subjected to sexual violence before the murder.

The report had said the girl was choked to death. Cuts from a sharp object were also found on her body. 

Police said it took the victim's stepfather into custody on suspicion of his involvement and during the course of the interrogation, the suspect revealed he had raped and murdered the child. 

More From Pakistan:

President Arif Alvi tests positive for coronavirus

President Arif Alvi tests positive for coronavirus
Will rid Sindh Police and bureaucracy of politics, vows PM Imran Khan

Will rid Sindh Police and bureaucracy of politics, vows PM Imran Khan
Punjab University postpones all exams

Punjab University postpones all exams
Shafqat Mehmood says O Level, IGCSE exams to start from May 10 instead of 15

Shafqat Mehmood says O Level, IGCSE exams to start from May 10 instead of 15
Jani Khel killings: Protesters call off sit-in after agreement with KP government

Jani Khel killings: Protesters call off sit-in after agreement with KP government
Punjab tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Punjab tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases spike
Shab-e-Barat to be observed in Pakistan today

Shab-e-Barat to be observed in Pakistan today
Karachi may experience heatwave after March 30

Karachi may experience heatwave after March 30
In a first, liquor company from China to establish manufacturing plant in Pakistan

In a first, liquor company from China to establish manufacturing plant in Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Positivity ratio shoots past 11% as third wave shows no signs of abating

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Positivity ratio shoots past 11% as third wave shows no signs of abating
PDM leaders to meet next week: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PDM leaders to meet next week: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan to attend 'Heart of Asia' conference today

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan to attend 'Heart of Asia' conference today

Latest

view all