Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Meet Arat Hosseini, the exceptional seven-year-old dribbler

  • Just seven years old, pint-sized whizz-kid Arat Hosseini is a superb dribbler.
  • The internet has a zillion videos of him going on mazy runs and running circles around a swarm of defenders.
  • Hosseini aka the mini-Messi’s driving force is his father, who has taught him all he knows.

Arat Hosseini, born in Iran and currently residing in Liverpool, is a wunderkind, the likes of which we have probably never seen — and if his name is among the top football players some years from now, we wouldn't be surprised.

Just seven years old, pint-sized whizz-kid Arat Hosseini is a superb dribbler and the internet has a zillion videos of him going on mazy runs and running circles around a swarm of defenders.

His ability, slight frame, locks, low centre of gravity and the fact that his dominant foot is left means that the Lionel Messi comparisons were inevitable.

Hosseini aka the mini-Messi’s driving force is his father, who has taught him all he knows and is as dedicated as the kid himself.

Hosseini Sr has been sharing films of his son for years now and has amassed a huge following on all major platforms, but especially Instagram, where he has 5.6 million followers.

His idol Messi and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic are among his fans as well.


