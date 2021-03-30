Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Mosques in Pakistan to stay open in Ramazan, says Noorul Haq Qadri

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri. Photo: APP
  • Countrywide mosques will remain open during Ramazan, says Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.
  • Advises the public to take precautions against coronavirus.
  • Pakistan’s third wave of coronavirus is showing no signs of abating as the positivity ratio crossed 11% Monday.

ISLAMABAD: Mosques across Pakistan will stay open during Ramazan with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures, says Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri.

He advised people to take precautions while performing their religious obligations.

Read more: Punjab tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Responding to a question, the minister said preparations for Hajj will be completed in light of directions from the Saudi Arabia government.

He said the Pakistan government is waiting for the consent of the Saudi government to ink a Hajj agreement.

Pakistan’s third wave of coronavirus is showing no signs of abating as the positivity ratio crossed 11% Monday.

More From Pakistan:

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations
Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus

Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus
Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar

Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan

PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan
Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge
Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated

Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated
PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan

PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan
A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine
What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh

What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh
'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video

'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video
Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus

Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus
Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Latest

view all