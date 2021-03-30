Coronavirus: Mosques in Pakistan to stay open in Ramazan, says Noorul Haq Qadri

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri. Photo: APP

Countrywide mosques will remain open during Ramazan, says Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

Advises the public to take precautions against coronavirus.

Pakistan’s third wave of coronavirus is showing no signs of abating as the positivity ratio crossed 11% Monday.

ISLAMABAD: Mosques across Pakistan will stay open during Ramazan with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures, says Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri.

He advised people to take precautions while performing their religious obligations.

Responding to a question, the minister said preparations for Hajj will be completed in light of directions from the Saudi Arabia government.

He said the Pakistan government is waiting for the consent of the Saudi government to ink a Hajj agreement.

