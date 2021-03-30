Kate Middleton is shielding her kids from the escalating royal feud

Kate Middleton is being fiercely protective of her children as all hell breaks loose amidst the growing rift in the royal family.



As per a royal insider, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Cambridge is putting her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis first.

“The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest, but she’s pulled herself together and is staying strong for the royal family and her children,” the source told Us Weekly.

“Kate’s an extremely protective mother and while she’s all about open communication, George, Charlotte, and Louis are still young,” they added.

The source further said that the duchess is “one of the most dignified women you’ll ever meet.”

“Kate is definitely strong enough to get through this. She has a lead-by-example attitude, so it’s important for her to be a good role model to them. George and Charlotte are back at school, but she’s been spending her evenings with them.”

“The children always brighten up her day, and she always says that when she goes through a difficult time, having her family there always helps. She feels so blessed to have her kids and a loving family,” they added.