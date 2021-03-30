President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

A file photo of President Arif Alvi.

President Arif Alvi's son says he is "enjoying a few days off".

Keep wearing your masks, and I pray we remain safe, Awab Alvi says.

The president had tested positive for the virus yesterday.

President Arif Alvi is doing well and seems optimistic, his son, Awab Alvi, said, a day after the president tested positive for coronavirus.

That same day Defence Minister Pervez Khattak also tested COVID-19 positive.



Awab, taking to Twitter, said his father had been "super busy" last week, and might have been exposed amid all the activity, despite wearing a mask diligently.

Sharing an update on the president's health, Awab said: "Good to share that @ArifAlvi is doing well — upbeat and enjoying a few days off," he said.

"Keep wearing your masks, and I pray we remain safe," he urged the people.



Shortly before the update, the president said he was overwhelmed and humbled by good wishes & prayers — that he believed created a palpable aura of healing.



"Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today. PM called sharing his experience. Advised rest, sleep and soups. Will try to thank each one of you," he added.



President, defence minister test positive

President Alvi and Defence Minister Khattak had tested positive for coronavirus, 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, the president announced that his coronavirus test came positive and said a prayer for all those who have been affected by the virus.

"May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees," the president wrote.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail announced that the defence minister had tested positive for the virus, as he wished him a quick recovery.

President Arif Alvi said that he had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 15, 2021, but added that immunity against the infection is only developed after receiving the second jab, which was due in a week.

He also appealed to the masses to "continue to be careful" [and practice the government's coronavirus standard operation procedures] to keep themselves safe.