Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13

Members of the moon-sighting committee gather and use a telescope for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/File.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13 to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramadan, a statement from the body said Tuesday.



Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad has summoned the session, the statement said, adding the meeting of zonal and district committees would take place at their respective headquarters.

Meanwhile, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad's session would take place at the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, it added.



This would be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.



The new chairman in January said he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

"The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day," he had said.