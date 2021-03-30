Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho speaks during a video statement issued in Karachi, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

Govt of Sindh allots Rs500 million to directly buy coronavirus vaccine doses from China's CanSino Biologics.

Sindh will be finding out the purchasing price for this vaccine in order to acquire it", says Dr Azra Pechuho.



Govt of Sindh "wishes for the largest number of people to be vaccinated against this virus," Dr Azra Pechuho adds.

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has allotted Rs500 million to directly purchase the coronavirus vaccine from China's CanSino Biologics, the provincial health minister, Dr Azra Pechuho, said Tuesday.



In a press conference held here in Karachi, Dr Pechuho spoke about the spread of COVID-19 — the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus — and the Sindh government's prevention efforts.

Sindh, she said, would receive some 8,000-10,000 doses of the total 60,000 CanSinoBIO's single-dose coronavirus vaccine that Pakistan received earlier from China.

With the PTI-led federal government allowing the provinces to procure the drug independently and the jabs being available in the market, "Sindh will be finding out the purchasing price for this vaccine in order to acquire it", she said.

"Sindh has set aside Rs500 million for the procurement of this vaccine and will be using these to directly purchase from the Chinese government," she added.



Dr Pechuho said the government of Sindh "wishes for the largest number of people to be vaccinated against this virus; however, the procurement of the vaccine has been a slow process".

"175 adult vaccination centers in all of Sindh, out of which Karachi has 29, Hyderabad has around 8, and around 5 to 6 in other districts," she added.

Separately, she mentioned that the PTI government initially sent a total of 362,000 doses for 181,000 people. Of these, 163,808 have been utilised so far for people, including the senior citizens, who have only received the first jab as the second one is administered three weeks afterwards.



The Sindh health minister noted that 59,586 second doses have been administered — primarily to healthcare workers — "as it is not yet time for senior citizens to receive the second dose".

The province has 52,111 doses remaining, while China's state-owned National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation — or Sinopharm — sent another 20,000.

"One million doses reached the federal government recently and out of this they are sending 200,000 to Sindh," the provincial minister explained.



Dr Pechuho also announced that people over 50 years of age are now allowed to get registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



Speaking of the worrisome spread of the deadly coronavirus, especially in other provinces, Dr Pechuho said it was "necessary" for the PPP to postpone its rally in Punjab — of which the capital, Lahore, has a 23.4% positivity rate, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) data — and the Sehwan Sharif Mela.

Both events "would [have had] an influx of people travelling to attend them and due to the upward trend in COVID-19 positivity cases, this would have only made matters worse in terms of rising infection rates", she said.

The Sindh health minister remarked that the coronavirus positivity rate was higher in other provinces since there was a high frequency of travel and the UK variant of COVID-19 — though not more dangerous but spreads much faster — had reached Punjab.

"Within one week there have been over 27,000 positive cases in Lahore, over 9,000 in KP, almost 8,000 in Islamabad, and 3,307 in Sindh. Out of these, there have been 142 deaths in KP, 434 in Punjab, and 30 in Sindh," she said.

In this regard, the Sindh Health Department has begun screening travellers coming in via buses and trains to monitor the coronavirus situation and prepare for it appropriately.

"Should a traveller have a fever they will get a COVID-19 test done, their districts will be notified and the screened person will be asked to isolate at home for two weeks and their family will be asked to do the same," she said.



Dr Pechuho also requested everyone to be mindful of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the COVID-19 infection rate was only increasing and "till over 70% of the country’s population does not get vaccinated".