Karachi University announces MBBS results

Picture showing the Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The controller of examinations at the University of Karachi has announced the results of MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020 and MBBS Second Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020.



According to the gazette issued, 277 candidates were registered and 276 students appeared in the MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020 of which 229 students cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 82.97%.

It also shows that Aashir Ahmed Khan, son of Farooq Ahmed Khan having seat number 202001 and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 950 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched the overall first position.

The gazette further shows that Bakhtawar Ishtiaq, daughter of Ishtiaq Ahmed having seat number 202072 and a student of KM&DC, bagged the second position with 936 marks, whereas Eman Ali, daughter of Rehan Ali having seat number 202082 and a student of KM&DC, got the third position with 932 marks.



Meanwhile, 250 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS Second Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020 exams. The statement said 165 students cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 66.00%.