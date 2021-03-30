Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi University announces MBBS results

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Picture showing the Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File
  • KU announces results of MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020 and MBBS Second Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020.
  • 277 candidates were registered and 276 students appeared in the MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020 of which 229 students cleared the exams.
  • 250 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS Second Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020 exams.

KARACHI: The controller of examinations at the University of Karachi has announced the results of MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020 and MBBS Second Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020.

According to the gazette issued, 277 candidates were registered and 276 students appeared in the MBBS Fourth Professional Annual Examination 2020 of which 229 students cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 82.97%.

It also shows that Aashir Ahmed Khan, son of Farooq Ahmed Khan having seat number 202001 and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 950 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched the overall first position.

Related items

The gazette further shows that Bakhtawar Ishtiaq, daughter of Ishtiaq Ahmed having seat number 202072 and a student of KM&DC, bagged the second position with 936 marks, whereas Eman Ali, daughter of Rehan Ali having seat number 202082 and a student of KM&DC, got the third position with 932 marks.

Meanwhile, 250 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS Second Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020 exams. The statement said 165 students cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 66.00%.

More From Pakistan:

Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources

Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources
Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources

Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources
On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys

On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys
Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career

Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career
Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter

Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter
Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'

Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'
Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave

Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave
Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China

Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13
Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad

Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad
Death toll from Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters crosses 500

Death toll from Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters crosses 500
President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

Latest

view all