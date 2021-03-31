Woman armed with knife arrested after attempting to break into Drake’s estate

Canadian rapper Drake almost came face to face with an intruder after a woman armed with a knife tried to break into his home on Tuesday while he was home.

As per reports citing sources and cops, the woman armed with a knife, tried to enter the rapper’s estate in Toronto at around 4:50pm and even allegedly hit a guard with a pipe, reported Page Six.

The woman has now been taken into custody as source revealed to the outlet that the Hotline Bling hit maker was inside his house at the time of the incident.

According to a Toronto Police Department source cited by The Sun: “A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested. She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries.”

“It is not clear what she was doing at the resident, but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner,” they added.