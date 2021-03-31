Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Woman armed with knife arrested after attempting to break into Drake’s estate

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Woman armed with knife arrested after attempting to break into Drake’s estate 

Canadian rapper Drake almost came face to face with an intruder after a woman armed with a knife tried to break into his home on Tuesday while he was home.

As per reports citing sources and cops, the woman armed with a knife, tried to enter the rapper’s estate in Toronto at around 4:50pm and even allegedly hit a guard with a pipe, reported Page Six.

The woman has now been taken into custody as source revealed to the outlet that the Hotline Bling hit maker was inside his house at the time of the incident.

According to a Toronto Police Department source cited by The Sun: “A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested. She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries.”

“It is not clear what she was doing at the resident, but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle bashed for stepping on Kate Middleton’s toes: ‘Wanted to be the Queen!'

Meghan Markle bashed for stepping on Kate Middleton’s toes: ‘Wanted to be the Queen!'
Regé-Jean Page bags ‘Brigerton’s’ first award at NAACP Awards

Regé-Jean Page bags ‘Brigerton’s’ first award at NAACP Awards
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment crafts new building for BTS Museum

Photos: Big Hit Entertainment crafts new building for BTS Museum
Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’

Demi Lovato sheds light on fame induced PTSD: ‘It almost killed me’
Britney Spears says controversial documentary on her left her ‘embarrassed’

Britney Spears says controversial documentary on her left her ‘embarrassed’

Princess Eugenie imitating Meghan Markle with unique baby pictures?

Princess Eugenie imitating Meghan Markle with unique baby pictures?
Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with friend leaves her fuming

Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with friend leaves her fuming

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opt for a homebirth for their second child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opt for a homebirth for their second child

Kim Kardashian gives no importance to Kanye West's desire?

Kim Kardashian gives no importance to Kanye West's desire?
Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note to condemn murder of Pakistani driver in Washington

Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note to condemn murder of Pakistani driver in Washington
Brad Pitt lands in Brussels to grace his friend's event

Brad Pitt lands in Brussels to grace his friend's event

Latest

view all