Pakistan weather update: PMD issues countrywide heatwave alert

A person sitting underneath a water tap during summers. Photo: File

PMD has issued a warning regarding the first heatwave of the season.



Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern, and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday.

Temperatures were also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country.



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning regarding the first heatwave of the season which is expected to hit many parts of the country during the current week, The News reported on Wednesday.

According to the PMD spokesperson, mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country.

Read more: Karachi may experience heatwave after March 30

Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern, and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday.



"Dust-raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period with the daytime temperatures remaining above normal (04-06°C) in most plain areas," he noted.



The spokesperson said temperatures were also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country.