Demi Lovato dishes over female oppression in Hollywood

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato sheds light on the oppressed plight of Hollywood stars.

The singer got candid during episode three of her Dancing With The Devil docuseries and was quoted saying, “You know women are usually more oppressed than men especially at 15-years-old and especially as a little child star role model you know, who’s supposed to be perfect, who had a promise ring.”

While touching on her past assaults and rapes Demi confronted the status quo and clapped back saying, “So what I’m supposed to come out to the public after saying I have a promise ring? Six months later I’m supposed to say well actually I had [expletive] even though it was rape?”

She added, “Like some people are gonna see it that way or at least the Christian, Southern girl didn’t see it that way because [expletive] was not normalized as a child or in the south.”

Before concluding however, the singer spilled the beans and admitted, “You know what, [expletive] it, my MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me and they never got in trouble for it and they never got taken out of the movie they were in. but I’ve just kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say and its always like I donno I’m tired of opening my mouth so here’s the tea.