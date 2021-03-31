Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol all set to make his film debut

Indian star Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is set to make his Bollywood debut with Rajshri Productions’ upcoming project.



Sunny Deol and Dharmendra confirmed the news on social media.

The Singh Saab the Great actor took to Twitter and shared a lovely photo of Rajveer saying “My Son Rajveer Deol starts his journey as an Actor.”

“Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead.”

Dharmendra also took to Instagram and said “Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with @avnish.barjatya directorial debut.”



“I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless”.







