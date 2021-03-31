Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol all set to make his film debut

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol all set to make his film debut

Indian star Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is set to make his Bollywood debut with Rajshri Productions’ upcoming project.

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra confirmed the news on social media.

The Singh Saab the Great actor took to Twitter and shared a lovely photo of Rajveer saying “My Son Rajveer Deol starts his journey as an Actor.”

“Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead.”

Dharmendra also took to Instagram and said “Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with @avnish.barjatya directorial debut.”

“I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless”.



More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit

Mahira Khan wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s next historical drama ‘Barbaros’ to release in 2022?

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s next historical drama ‘Barbaros’ to release in 2022?
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite films of Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite films of Aamir Khan
Ertugrul’s Aliyar Bey injured during shooting of his upcoming project

Ertugrul’s Aliyar Bey injured during shooting of his upcoming project
Indian actor Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case

Indian actor Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case
Humayun Saeed gets a marriage proposal from an Indian fan

Humayun Saeed gets a marriage proposal from an Indian fan
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani celebrate three years of 'Baaghi 2'

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani celebrate three years of 'Baaghi 2'
Indian singer Diljaan dies in road accident

Indian singer Diljaan dies in road accident
Ministry of Foreign Affairs submits reply in IHC over plea filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband

Ministry of Foreign Affairs submits reply in IHC over plea filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband
Mahira Khan showers love on Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir

Mahira Khan showers love on Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir
Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting of his next film ‘Ram Setu’

Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting of his next film ‘Ram Setu’
Sheheryar Munawar, Humaima Malik to star together in Sakina Samo’s film

Sheheryar Munawar, Humaima Malik to star together in Sakina Samo’s film

Latest

view all