entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Quavo, Saweetie involved in physical altercation prior to breakup

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Former flames Quavo and Saweetie had gotten into a physical altercation in an elevator before call it quits on their relationship.

According to surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Saweetie can be seen taking a swing at the Migos rapper, however he was able to dodge it.

The two could be seen fighting over an orange Call of Duty case which results the Best Friend rapper on the floor while her ex stood over her holding the case, looking down her every so often.

As the video continues, the elevator doors open to another floor and the 29-year-old makes his way off the elevator as Saweetie limps behind. 

Saweetie had confirmed she was single in a Twitter post amid split rumors.

In the post, she alluded that her ex was unfaithful, as she mentioned "intimacy given to other women" in the post.

However, the singer clarified that she is doing well after the split as she feels a "deep sense of peace and freedom". 

