SC warns of firing education secretary if uniform curriculum issue not resolved

Don't destroy the younger generation's future, court tells education officials.

Education ministry not capable of forming a uniform curriculum, says CJP.

The issue of a uniform curriculum is being delayed, remarks top judge.

Supreme Court Wednesday warned the federal education secretary if the government official failed to resolve issues pertaining to the uniform curriculum, the court would fire her.



Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rejected the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training's report submitted in this regard and said the ministry was not capable of forming a uniform curriculum.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding the implementation of a uniform curriculum across the country.

The court reprimanded the education ministry's officials and said its report on the single curriculum was not satisfactory. "The issue of a uniform curriculum is being delayed, and no substantial steps are taken in this regard."



The chief justice remarked 73 years had passed since Pakistan's inception, however, the issue of a uniform curriculum could not be resolved.

"Don't destroy the younger generation's [future] ... don't ruin children's life by not implementing a single curriculum," he said.

The chief justice demanded the education secretary resolve the issue of the curriculum within a month and summoned the government official in the next hearing, as it adjourned the proceedings.