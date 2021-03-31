Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

SC warns of firing education secretary if uniform curriculum issue not resolved

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

  • Don't destroy the younger generation's future, court tells education officials.
  • Education ministry not capable of forming a uniform curriculum, says CJP.
  • The issue of a uniform curriculum is being delayed, remarks top judge.

Supreme Court Wednesday warned the federal education secretary if the government official failed to resolve issues pertaining to the uniform curriculum, the court would fire her.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rejected the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training's report submitted in this regard and said the ministry was not capable of forming a uniform curriculum.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding the implementation of a uniform curriculum across the country.

Related items

The court reprimanded the education ministry's officials and said its report on the single curriculum was not satisfactory. "The issue of a uniform curriculum is being delayed, and no substantial steps are taken in this regard."

The chief justice remarked 73 years had passed since Pakistan's inception, however, the issue of a uniform curriculum could not be resolved.

"Don't destroy the younger generation's [future] ... don't ruin children's life by not implementing a single curriculum," he said.

The chief justice demanded the education secretary resolve the issue of the curriculum within a month and summoned the government official in the next hearing, as it adjourned the proceedings.

More From Pakistan:

Over two dozen people fined for not wearing masks at Karachi airport

Over two dozen people fined for not wearing masks at Karachi airport
550 doses of coronavirus vaccine missing from Lahore hospital

550 doses of coronavirus vaccine missing from Lahore hospital

Shafqat Mehmood says school reopening conditional upon coronavirus situation

Shafqat Mehmood says school reopening conditional upon coronavirus situation

Govt ordered to fix Sputnik V vaccine price in 7 days

Govt ordered to fix Sputnik V vaccine price in 7 days
PML-N's Abbasi says confidence in PPP shaken after party's move to get Gillani Senate seat

PML-N's Abbasi says confidence in PPP shaken after party's move to get Gillani Senate seat
Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm strong diplomatic ties

Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm strong diplomatic ties

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan
Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases
PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats

PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats
Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country

Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country
Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources

Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources

Latest

view all