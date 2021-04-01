Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Shahnawaz Dahani all smiles with 'Pakistan's pace battery'

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Shahnawaz Dahani takes a selfie with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Arshad Iqbal and Naseem Shah. Photo: Twitter/Shahnawaz Dahani

Young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is enjoying his rise to the top after all the hard work.

In his short career, the fast bowler has become a favourite of not just the fans but also the players.

On Wednesday, the bowler shared a picture with "Pakistan's pace battery" on his Twitter account.

The picture included Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, upcoming bowler Arshad Iqbal and Naseem Shah.

All the players featuring in the picture are part of the Pakistani squad in South Africa for a limited-overs series against the Proteas.

The white-ball squad left for South Africa, last week, via a chartered flight to play three One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.

Read more: Shahnawaz Dahani's journey from the uneven cricket fields of Larkana to the limelight of PSL

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

Green Shirts will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.

