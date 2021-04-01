Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Bappi Lahiri announces Covid-19 positive status

Indian singer and songwriter Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for the novel covid-19 virus and is currently undergoing extensive treatment according to official sources.

The news was brought forward via a statement by the singer’s family and spokesperson. It read, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital."

In light of this, "Bappi dada’s family requests All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.”

The statement concluded by saying, "He seeks blessings & wishes of his fans, friends & everyone from India & abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”

