Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark romance buzz after recording song together

Demi Lovato sparked dating rumours with Noah Cyrus after the two vocal powerhouses exited a music studio together.



The Disney alum and Cyrus wrapped up a recording session of a song recently making fans wonder if there is more to them than just a collaboration.

“They’re very close and have been hanging out,” said an insider, who even suggested the pair might have begun a fling.

On the other hand, a source close to Lovato called the rumour “weird” and insisted “they’re not dating.”

“They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic,” the source said, “They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.”

Lovato, who came out as pansexual, recorded the song Easy with Cyrus for her new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

“It’s a folksy song about leaving something behind… It’s such a personal album for her that lays out her journey,” Matthew Koma, who penned the song, said.