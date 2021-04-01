Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Anupam Kher's wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Anupam Kher's wife Kirron Kher announces cancer diagnosis

Bollywood star Anupam Kher recently came forward to announce his wife’s blood cancer diagnosis over on social media.

The actor shared the news via a short tweet that read, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

He assured fans by adding, “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

“She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar.”

