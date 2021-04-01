Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Picture perfect: Minal Khan, Aiman Khan pose with brothers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a snap of her picture perfect family on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the stunner could be seen posing with her sister Minal Khan as well as her three brothers.

The group could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

"We are 5. Stronger than ever," she captioned the post. 

The post won fans' hearts as they showered the group with love and compliments.

"Picture Perfect!" fashion model Mushk Kaleem commented.

"Beautiful family," a fan commented.

Take a look:



