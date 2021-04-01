Yasir Hussain slams censorship in media: ‘I will definitely tell it like it is”

Actor Yasir Hussain recently touched upon the entertainment industry’s hypocritical double standards.

The actor touched upon the industry’s alleged hypnotical nature during his interview with BBC Urdu and was quoted saying, "I went to three to four shows and all of them were quite similar. I was told if I am unable to answer, I'd have to drink soya sauce, garlic ginger paste etc. What director should leave the industry, what actor is terrible, which actresses gossips too much...these were a few of the questions.”

"So I want to ask, those who are asking the questions are right, channels who are running it are right, pages who are picking it up are alright, only I, who is answering the questions, am wrong? According to people, I should have just gotten throat ulcers instead of giving answers?”

"I wanted to take my own name, but they said no it's too safe pick someone else. So If you're going to give me the option of eat this or answer that, I will take names. If you ask me the truth, I will definitely tell it.” After all, “What's the harm in it?"