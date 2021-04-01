Tourists can now enter Gilgit-Baltistan by showing a valid coronavirus negative certificate

Picture showing the mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan Photo: AFP

The govt of GB says people who wish to enter the region for tourism will be allowed upon showing a valid COVID-19 negative certificate.

Tourists will be allowed to enter GB both via air and land routes.

The decision was taken in compliance with the health advisory issued by the Health Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, a notification issued in the said regard says.

The government of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday announced tourists will be allowed to enter into the territory if they show a valid COVID-19 negative certificate.

According to a notification issued in this regard, tourists will be allowed to enter GB both via air and land routes.

"In compliance with the health advisory issued by the Health Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under the Gilgit-Baltistan Epidemic Diseases (Prevention & Control) Ordinance, 2020, hereby notifies that tourists having valid COVID-19 Negative Certificates shall be allowed to enter Gilgit-Baltistan," the notification read.

"Moreover, all concerned are directed to ensure strict compliance to the tourism SOPs already circulated by this department. This shall come into force with immediate effect and till further order."



The development comes after Pakistan recorded 4,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day toll since June 30.

The country also reported 98 more deaths, taking the nationwide death tally to 14,530 as the third wave of coronavirus intensifies, according to the latest government data. The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 9.92% with total cases at 672,931.

The number of active cases stands at 53,127, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 605,274.