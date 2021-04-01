Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Prince William 'struggling to hold back' in defending Kate Middleton from Meghan Markle claims

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

While Prince William is looking to speak out against the allegations levied on his wife Kate Middleton by Meghan Markle in her tell-all interview, it is said that he is keeping silent for a reason.

A source told US Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge is keeping mum on the matter because the Queen insists on dealing with the matter privately despite William wanting to get his side of the story out.

"The Queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately.”

The insider added that the monarch "thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse."

"William is struggling to hold back. He wants to get his side out there."

The Duchess of Sussex had made shocking revelations in the Oprah Winfrey interview in which, among many things, she accused the royal family of being racist and that Kate made her cry before her wedding. 

