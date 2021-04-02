Tom Hanks' son Chet hurt in knife attack, accuses his ex-girlfriend in disturbing video

Tom Hanks' rapper son Chet claimed that his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker attacked him with a knife as he shared a disturbing bloody video on social media.

Chet Hanks took to social media and shared a video of himself dripping in blood, claiming his ex-girlfriend attacked him with a knife, which she denied.

The 30-year-old rapper, who is the son of Oscar winner Tom and singer Rita Wilson, alleged that her ex-ladylove turned violent against him during an altercation at his home in Sugarland, Texas on January 8.



Kiana has denied that she attacked Chet and alleged that he has been violent towards her.

In the video, posted by TMZ, Kiana is seen approaching Tom's son Chet holding a pan in one hand and the camera moves around wildly, before the screen goes black.

Chet Hanks recently filed a lawsuit against Kiana over the incident in January which resulted in the video of his blood-covered face.