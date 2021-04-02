Malaika Arora receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, she confirmed on social media.

Sharing her photo on Instagram where she can be seen getting the vaccine, Malaika wrote “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether!”

She further said “Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon!”

“(n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile) THANK YOU”

Malaika, 47 got the vaccine a day after Indian government started the phase-3 vaccination for citizens above the age of 45 from April 1, 2021.

She said, “(and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)”.

Earlier, Malaika was diagnosed with coronavirus in September last year.

Taking to Instagram, she had said, “Today, I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities.”

