pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Pakistan on April 6

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Islamabad on April 6 on a two-day visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism.

This would be the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012.

According to a media report, he will be accompanied by Russia’s special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kaboluv.

Lavrov, on his visit to the South Asia region, will also hold meetings in New Dehli before landing at the Islamabad airport.

Pakistan and Russia are getting closer as both countries have found common ground on several issues, including the Afghan peace process.

